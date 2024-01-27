The WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event is happening tonight at Tropicana Field in Tampa, FL, and will be sponsored by Slim Jim.
Slim Jim decided to withdraw its advertisements on Friday from the show, as reported by WrestleVotes following the allegations made against Vince McMahon by a former WWE employee.
However, after McMahon’s resignation from TKO, Slim Jim has once again agreed to sponsor the event.
WrestleVotes tweeted, “After yesterday’s chaotic day, and the events that transpired, I am told Slim Jim is BACK as a main sponsor for tonight’s Royal Rumble PLE along with future WWE events.”