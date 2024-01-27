The WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event is happening tonight at Tropicana Field in Tampa, FL, and will be sponsored by Slim Jim.

Slim Jim decided to withdraw its advertisements on Friday from the show, as reported by WrestleVotes following the allegations made against Vince McMahon by a former WWE employee.

However, after McMahon’s resignation from TKO, Slim Jim has once again agreed to sponsor the event.