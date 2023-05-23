MLW issued the following press release announcing that Snisky will be competing at the July 8th tapings for Fusion, which coincide with the company’s Never Say Never event. The show takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This comes after the former WWE star competed in the Battle Riot V matchup. He is promising pain to whoever he steps into the ring with. Full details can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Gene Snisky will compete on the FUSION TV taping portion of the July 8 Never Say Never event Saturday, July 8 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

After surprising the wrestling world with his return to the squared circle in Battle RIOT V (watch), the 6’8” brute will make his MLW debut in singles competition July 8.

Snisky will compete as part of the FUSION portion of the card.

Promising pain, Snisky cautions “it’s not my fault” for the bedlam he vows to unleash as he enters MLW.

NEVER SAY NEVER FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Hammerstone (champion) vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

Gene Snisky in action!

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Jacob Fatu

BOMAYE Fight Club

Mance Warner

Rickey Shane Page

Raven

AKIRA

Delmi Exo

World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

Tony Deppen

Sam Adonis

1 Called Manders

Mr. Thomas

Matthew Justice

Matt Striker

Mandy León

Mister Saint Laurent

Sam Laterna

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

*** SPECIAL 7PM FUSION TV TAPING START TIME ***

FITE+ Premium Live Event broadcast begins at 8PM ET.

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Fusion Showtime

8:00 p.m.: MLW premium live event on FITE+

