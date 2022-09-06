The Bloodline is set for a big reunion on Friday’s post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE SmackDown from Seattle.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not currently advertised for SmackDown, but WWE is teasing that Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will be there to represent what WWE is calling the most dominant faction in history. Sikoa made his main roster debut at Clash at The Castle, helping Reigns retain over Drew McIntyre.

Regarding Sikoa’s WWE status, a new report from PWInsider notes that he has been officially added to the internal SmackDown roster.

For what it’s worth, Sikoa is still listed as a WWE NXT Superstar on the official WWE website roster, but that should change after Friday’s SmackDown.

Sikoa re-tweeted WWE’s promo for SmackDown and wrote, “[blood emoji] comes first.Always.”

There’s no word yet on when Paul Heyman will be back on WWE TV. He has been away to sell the SummerSlam attack from Brock Lesnar, and while Michael Cole noted on commentary that Heyman was not in Cardiff for Clash at The Castle, it was reported that Heyman was in town. Sami Zayn and The Usos were not at Clash at The Castle due to The Usos not being able to travel overseas, and the storyline reason was that Zayn and The Usos were not medically cleared to be there due to the SmackDown attack by McIntyre. It will be interesting to see if The Bloodline ends their alliance with Zayn now that Sikoa is there.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Sikoa and The Bloodline. Below is the promo for Friday’s SmackDown, along with the full tweet from Sikoa:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.