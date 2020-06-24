Sonya Deville On Which Wrestlers Belong On The Female Mount Rushmore

During an interview with The Sun, Sonya Deville gave her thoughts on which female wrestlers she’d put on her Mount Rushmore of wrestling. Here’s what she had to say:
Yeah, I think (Charlotte would) be on there for sure. I think she’s incredible. I think Asuka’s incredible. Bailey and Sasha, are incredible. Becky, for sure. There’s a lot of women that have paved the way before me, everyone has added something different to women’s wrestling. The Bellas I think are incredibly smart, business savvy women that knew how to build a brand and are incredible in the ring too. I think we’ve all contributed to the success of women’s wrestling and we’re just going to keep going up from here because the talents never been more competitive.
You can read the article HERE.
Credit: The Sun.
