Sonya Deville faced legal trouble when she was taken into custody on February 19 in Atlantic City, New Jersey for possessing a firearm without the proper New Jersey permit.

The gun was discovered in the glove box of her vehicle, prompting the police to intervene. Deville was arrested and charged with unlawfully possessing a weapon. She acquired the firearm for personal protection following a kidnapping attempt in 2020 during a home invasion in Florida. Although the gun was legally registered in Florida, it did not have the necessary registration in New Jersey.

Deville ultimately resolved the charge by successfully completing a six-month pretrial intervention program in late November, as reported by Courrier Post.