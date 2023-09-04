The Full Gear go-home editions of AEW Rampage and Collision will air on the same night.

AEW has announced a special Friday Collision episode for the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on Friday, November 17. The weekly Rampage show will also be taped that night.

Collision will air at 8pm ET on TNT that night, while Rampage will air immediately after at 10pm. Collision will go up against the live WWE SmackDown on FOX from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.

The 2023 Full Gear pay-per-view will air the next night, Saturday, November 18, from the same arena.

Tickets for the double TV taping will go on sale this Friday at 10am local time.