Former tag team partners Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will do battle at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. The match will be held inside a Steel Cage.

The match will be officially announced on Friday’s AEW Rampage episode, during an interview segment featuring Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and Christian Cage. You can click here for live Rampage spoilers from tonight’s tapings in Boston.

The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, November 19 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Below is the updated card:

AEW World Title Match

MJF vs. Jon Moxley (c)

AEW Interim Women’s World Title Match

Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Nyla Rose vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the ROH World Title

Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho (c)

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Ethan Page or Bandido or Rush vs. Lance Archer or Ricky Starks or Brian Cage or Dante Martin

Winner to receive title shot at Winter Is Coming.

Steel Cage Match

Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

