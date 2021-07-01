Last night AEW taped several matches for the Monday July 5th episode of their weekly Youtube series Dark: Elevation. Below are the results to those matchups courtesy of Jacob Cohen on Twitter.

SPOILERS:

-Thunder Rosa defeated Leila Grey

-Scorpio Sky defeated Marcus Kross

-Hikaru Shida defeated Dani Jordyn

-Orange Cassidy defeated Angelico

-Serena Deeb defeated Tesha Price

-Joey Janela tells Alex Marvez backstage that he’s frustrated

-Dante Martin defeated Serpentico. Post match Luther attacks Martin but Matt Sydal makes the save.