Last night AEW taped several matches for the Monday July 5th episode of their weekly Youtube series Dark: Elevation. Below are the results to those matchups courtesy of Jacob Cohen on Twitter.
SPOILERS:
-Thunder Rosa defeated Leila Grey
-Scorpio Sky defeated Marcus Kross
-Hikaru Shida defeated Dani Jordyn
-Orange Cassidy defeated Angelico
-Serena Deeb defeated Tesha Price
-Joey Janela tells Alex Marvez backstage that he’s frustrated
-Dante Martin defeated Serpentico. Post match Luther attacks Martin but Matt Sydal makes the save.