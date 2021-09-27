Below are results to yesterday’s NJPW Autumn Attack tapings, which will air on NJPW’s weekly U.S. program STRONG. Thanks to F4Wonline for sharing. Spoilers ahead.

-Minoru Suzuki/Lance Archer defeated Royce Isaacs/Tom Lawlor

-Lio Rush defeated Taiji Ishimori

-Juice Robinson defeated Hikuleo in a Bullrope match

-Will Ospreay/TJP defeated Karl Fredericks/Clark Connors

-Jay White defeated Daniel Garcia

-Chris Dickinson/Robbie Eagles defeated El Phantasmo/Chris Bey

-Fred Rosser/Rocky Romero defeated Danny Limelight/JR Kratos

-Yuya Uemura defeated Barrett Brown

-Ren Narita/Alex Coughlin/Ryusuke Taguchi/Kevin Knight/DKC defeated David Finlay/Fred Yehi/Wheeler Yuta/Will Allday/Brogan Finlay