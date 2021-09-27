Below are results to yesterday’s NJPW Autumn Attack tapings, which will air on NJPW’s weekly U.S. program STRONG. Thanks to F4Wonline for sharing. Spoilers ahead.
-Minoru Suzuki/Lance Archer defeated Royce Isaacs/Tom Lawlor
-Lio Rush defeated Taiji Ishimori
-Juice Robinson defeated Hikuleo in a Bullrope match
-Will Ospreay/TJP defeated Karl Fredericks/Clark Connors
-Jay White defeated Daniel Garcia
-Chris Dickinson/Robbie Eagles defeated El Phantasmo/Chris Bey
-Fred Rosser/Rocky Romero defeated Danny Limelight/JR Kratos
-Yuya Uemura defeated Barrett Brown
-Ren Narita/Alex Coughlin/Ryusuke Taguchi/Kevin Knight/DKC defeated David Finlay/Fred Yehi/Wheeler Yuta/Will Allday/Brogan Finlay