According to Fightful Select, ROH women’s star Maria Manic was present at the most recent set of tapings for the promotion, which included their 19th Anniversary pay per view that is set to air this Friday. She has been out of action for over year following a concussion suffered back in 2020.

The report mentions that Manic was included in ROH’s early bubble this past January, and that she is still a member of the roster, but her in-ring return is at this time unknown. The publication adds that Manic has been seen in the bubble’s gym in the early morning hours attempting to stay in shape.

Stay tuned.