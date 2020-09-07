WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke about the opportunity WWE superstars have to build their brand on social media as a part of the VaynerMedia #MarketingForTheNow series. See what she had to say below.

I think the talent that we have today have more of an opportunity than anybody ever did before because of social media. They recognize their own opportunity to build their own brand and their own voice both in and outside of the ring. The more that people are engaged with you as a person, as an individual—which again, I think is an evolution—the more they’re going to want to see you perform. They’re going to want to hear you talk or see you in the ring.

Check out McMahon’s full comments below.(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)