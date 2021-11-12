WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon is set to be honored by the March of Dimes.

It was announced today that McMahon will be honored with the Corporate Leadership Award from the organization. The ceremony will be held on Tuesday, November 30 at the 38th Annual Sports Luncheon, hosted by the March of Dimes Greater New York/New Jersey Market.

McMahon will be honored along with Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren, who is receiving the Sports Leadership Award. Longtime NHL player Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers and 11-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix will honored with the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year Awards.

The March of Dimes press release noted, “As Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon is responsible for ensuring WWE’s global brand strength and growth across all lines of business. Stephanie oversees WWE’s Brand, Marketing, Community Relations and Pop Culture strategies as well as WWE’s Global Sales and Partnerships Division. Among her many contributions, she has been the driving force behind WWE’s Women’s Evolution, which has given female performers an equal share of the spotlight both in and out of the ring. Prior to being named Chief Brand Officer in 2013, Stephanie was Executive Vice President, Creative and was the first woman to lead WWE’s Creative Writing, Digital Media, Talent Relations, Talent Brand Management and Live Events businesses. Over the years, she has been recognized by Forbes in the publication’s annual World’s Most Influential CMO list, and in 2020 she was named the world’s most influential female CMO and earned the #2 position overall. Additionally, Adweek has included Stephanie in their list of the Most Powerful Women in Sports for the past five years and previously chose her as a 2019 Brand Genius honoree.”

The sold out sponsor-only luncheon event will be held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The March of Dimes press release noted that the event will bring “together leaders in the sports business community each year to help the March of Dimes achieve its goal of ending preventable premature births, maternal health risks and the equity gap that moms and babies experience.”

Since 1984, the luncheon has raised nearly $18 million to support March of Dimes.

