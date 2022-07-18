Sami Zayn is the next guest to be featured on Broken Skull Sessions.

It was just announced that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will interview Zayn on a new episode of Broken Skull Sessions, to premiere this Friday on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Austin responded to the announcement and wrote, “Hell Yeah!!!”

2022 continues to be a big year for Broken Skull Sessions guests. Austin had Becky Lynch in January, WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons in February, WWE Hall of Famer Lita in March, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray in April, Cody Rhodes in June, and WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett in July.

