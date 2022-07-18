Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida as the road to SummerSlam continues.

Kevin Owens is rumored to return to TV tonight with a new episode of The KO Show. Owens has been off TV for a few weeks now.

The Amalie Arena has two dark main events advertised for tonight – Seth Rollins vs. Riddle and Becky Lynch vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The arena also has Owens advertised to appear.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Carmella

* Logan Paul appears on MizTV with The Miz

Stay tuned for more on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

