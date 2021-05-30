Sting did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event.
During it, he was asked why didn’t a match between him and The Undertaker ever happened when Sting joined WWE in 2014. The Undertaker has since retired and obviously, Sting is now in AEW so it will never take place.
“I wanted that to happen,” said Sting. “I was very clear publicly, and I was very clear with WWE, as well. I wanted my last hurrah against Taker. For whatever reason, it just never materialized. To this day, I don’t know why. Maybe Taker never wanted to work with me. I have no idea.
I mean, I’ve had good conversations with Taker and we’ve always got along. I don’t know why the match never happened, but it should have happened. Because it wasn’t going to happen, and I knew it, and that wasn’t the only reason why I left WWE, but it’s one of the reasons why I left. I wanted that one last match.”