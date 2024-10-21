Sting has provided an update on his contract status with All Elite Wrestling.

As many of you know by now, the wrestling icon retired at AEW Revolution earlier this year and he recently spoke with “Kayfabe Friends” at the Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion to discuss what’s next for him.

Sting said, “I signed a multi-year deal with AEW, obviously not to wrestle anymore. But it’s like a licensing deal.”

He added, ”A legends deal if you want to call it that. So I’ll do appearances with them on and off, depending on what they want and all. I’ve done real estate, I did real estate before I ever was a pro wrestler, so I’ve always loved real estate. A lot of people say, ‘Oh, are you a real estate agent?’ No, I’m not an agent. I’m an investor. I was flipping houses before before flipping houses was a term. So I made money in real estate before wrestling, so I’m doing that again, and I love it.”