Sting comments on Ric Flair joining him in AEW.

The Nature Boy debuted for AEW at this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, where he was introduced as a surprise gift to Sting, who will be wrestling his final series of matches culminating in a retirement bout at Revolution 2024. It has since been confirmed that Flair will be remaining in AEW for the duration of The Icon’s final run.

He put me on the map in the very beginning, and @RicFlairNatrBoy is going to be with me every step of the way to the end, and we’ll go out together in a blaze of glory! ️ WWWOOOO! OOOWWW! It’s showtime! pic.twitter.com/HL9aQnmk45 — Sting (@Sting) October 26, 2023

Sting will next be competing at AEW Full Gear in Los Angeles, where he will team with Darby Allin and a mystery partner against Luchasaurus, Nick Wayne, and TNT Championship Christian Cage.