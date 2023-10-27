Anthony Ogogo calls out Jake Paul.

The AEW star and former pro-boxer took to social media to challenge Paul to a boxing bout, stating that he is an actual boxer unlike the number of opponents that Paul has faced prior.

.@jakepaul if you want to fight a REAL BOXER!! I’m right here! — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) October 26, 2023

Ogogo won a bronze medal in the 2012 olympics for boxing, but he was forced to retire due to injuries to his left eye, which doctors told him would make him go blind if he continued competing. Since signing with AEW he’s had a few marquee moments like a feud with Cody Rhodes and most recently a cameo at All In London from Wembley.

