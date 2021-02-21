On Saturday, All Elite Wrestling confirmed that Sting will be appearing on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW tweeted, “Following the attack from Team Taz on @DarbyAllin 2 weeks ago + the devastating Powerbomb from Brian Cage last week, The Icon @Sting will be at #AEWDynamite this week and he’s coming for payback on Cage and Team Taz, this Wednesday, February 24th at 8/7c on @tntdrama!”

Here’s the card for the rest of the show:

Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix in a Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifier

Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy

Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler

The Varsity Blondes vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Round 1: Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti

Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Round 1: Anna Jay vs. Dr. Britt Baker

Jon Moxley vs. Ryan Nemeth