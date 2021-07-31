WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has been officially announced to appear on Monday’s RAW.

We noted before how Goldberg was advertised locally, and by the WWE website, for Monday’s RAW from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. In an update, WWE announced tonight that Goldberg will be appearing during Monday’s RAW broadcast on the USA Network.

Goldberg will be on RAW to respond to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley dismissing his SummerSlam challenge last week. It’s likely that their match will be confirmed on Monday.

Goldberg is only advertised for one more RAW between now and the pay-per-view, which is the August 16 episode from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, the go-home RAW for SummerSlam.

On a related note, a stipulation has been added to Monday’s non-title match between RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. and Charlotte Flair.

WWE announced tonight that the Nikki vs. Charlotte rematch will be held under No Holds Barred rules. Like this past Monday’s match between Flair and Nikki, this match announced for next Monday was billed as another Women’s Title Contenders Match, as Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki in a Triple Threat for the title has been announced for WWE SummerSlam.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW. Below is the updated line-up:

* RAW Tag Team Champion Omos vs. Riddle

* RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair in a non-title No Holds Barred match

* WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will respond to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley dismissing his SummerSlam challenge

* Randy Orton is advertised to appear

