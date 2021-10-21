AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has banned everyone from ringside during the Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC rematch.

As noted, PAC vs. Andrade II will take place on Friday’s AEW Rampage episode. Khan has announced that everyone will be banned from ringside to keep things fair. This comes after Chavo Guerrero interfered in the original match, helping Andrade get the win on the September 10 edition of Rampage.

On a related note, Rampage will also feature Tony Schiavone interviewing AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M in the ring.

Friday’s AEW Rampage was taped last Saturday from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL. You can find full spoilers at this link. Below is the current line-up:

* Tony Schiavone interviews AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M

* PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo with everyone banned from ringside

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defends against Anna Jay

* The reveal of the TBS Women’s Title Tournament bracket

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Orange Cassidy

.@AndradeElIdolo & @BastardPAC wrestled an instant classic bout last month before @mexwarrior interfered to cost PAC the match. #AEW GM @TonyKhan has banned everyone from ringside for the duration of their much anticipated rematch TOMORROW NIGHT on #AEWRampage at 10/9c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/7cKq57aosn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 21, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.