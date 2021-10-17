Prior to this week’s AEW Dynamite TV event in Miami, Floria at the James Knight Center, the following matches were taped for next Friday night’s episode of Rampage, per Jacob Cohen:

Orange Cassidy defeats Powerhouse Hobbs to advance in the World Title Eliminator Tournament

AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker defeats Anna Jay. Tay Conti makes the save for Jay after the match.

PAC defeats Andrade. The lights immediately go out after the match and Malakai Black appears in the ring to attack PAC. However, Cody Rhodes runs in and makes the save.