Stu Grayson has confirmed that he is done with AEW.

The former Dark Order member issued a short statement on Twitter revealing that his contract with the promotion expired on April 30th, and it does not appear that it will be renewed by AEW President, Tony Khan. Grayson is sure to give special thanks to the entire AEW team, and wishes his fellow Dark Order members well in their future endeavors.

He writes, “Update…On April 30th my contract with AEW expired. Best of luck to everyone working for AEW, our great production and medical team and of course every man and women who steps into the ring. And to my Dark Order family, I hope the world will soon see what you are truly capable of.”

Update

And to my Dark Order family, I hope the world will soon see what you are truly capable of. — Stu Grayson (@stu_dos) May 6, 2022

Fans were the first to notice that Grayson’s profile on the AEW website page had disappeared a few days ago, but there had been no confirmation from Grayson or AEW in that time. Grayson and Evil Uno both debuted for AEW back at the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view back in 2019. He did challenge for the tag team titles on several occasions, but was never able to capture AEW gold.