– Shane “Swerve” Strickland paid homage to Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) with his special ring gear at AEW Full Gear 2023 on Saturday night. He wore Wyatt-inspired gear for his Texas Death Match against Hangman Page.

Swerve Strickland’s attire was tribute to Bray Wyatt RIP Bray Wyatt pic.twitter.com/UxjblohQkH — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) November 19, 2023

– Speaking of the Texas Death Match, it has apparently been burned into the brain of Britt Baker. The former AEW Women’s Champion noted on Twitter (X) that she is still thinking about the bout a day later. “This game is not going well,” she said of her NFL team on Sunday. “But honestly I can’t stop thinking about Hangman drinking Swerve’s blood last night. It is burned into my brain. #Unhinged.”

This game is not going well but honestly I can’t stop thinking about Hangman drinking Swerve’s blood last night. It is burned into my brain. #unhinged pic.twitter.com/HfZLfvgDyg — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) November 19, 2023

– AEW has released a new installment of their AEW Timelines series, this time looking at the journey The House of Black’s Julia Hart went on in the AEW women’s division leading up to her TBS Women’s Championship victory at AEW Full Gear 2023.