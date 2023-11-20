Rhea Ripley and Zelina Vega aren’t hanging out anytime soon.

The Judgment Day member and LWO member were going back-and-forth trading insults on social media over the weekend.

Things got started when Vega responded to a fan who wrote about strange team pairings in WWE Survivor Series history, which included the Team Raw group from 2021 that included Ripley, Vega, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Carmella.

Of the team, Vega wrote, “Amen to Rhea’s bum ass,” to which Ripley fired back called Vega a “d*ckhead.”

This led to another response from the LWO member, who wrote, “It’s ok guys, she just calls me what she’s lacking in her life. Dumb Dom and his tiny PP & chicken tenders ain’t cutting it no more. I feel for you boo. I do.”

Check out the posts below.

Shut up… Dickhead — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) November 19, 2023