AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show had sold 1,927 tickets and there are 3,542 left. It’s set up for 5,469 seats.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 6,291 fans for a June episode of Dynamite. No matches or segments have been announced for this show, which will serve as the fallout from last Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view event.

The Continental Classic tournament will kickoff on this show.