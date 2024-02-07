Swerve Strickland says that backstage morale in AEW has been excellent.

The top company star and current leader of the Mogul Embassy spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Smooth Vega podcast. Swerve states that every promotion most likely has some issues backstage, but that overall he’s had an easy time and enjoys working with everyone he’s had a program with.

Morale has been excellent. I haven’t seen any issues. I haven’t seen issues when morale was said to be down. I had a good time, the people I worked with had a great time. Name a work place that doesn’t have people having issues with what’s going on at their job in their position. People want to get better and move up the card. People want to get more TV time and to be the champion. People want a match with him or a match with her. That’s everywhere.

It was announced this morning that Swerve will be added to AEW Fight Forever later this month.

