TNA stars comment on the sudden firing of Scott D’Amore, who served as the promotion’s president since 2017.

Anthem issued a statement this morning revealing that D’Amore had been terminated, and would be immediately replaced by Anthony Cicione. You can read that statement here. A backstage report from PW Insider shed some light on what TNA talents were told during today’s Zoom Call, where Cicione introduced himself and they were informed of D’Amore’s departure. You can read about that here.

Now, several big TNA stars, including current world champion Moose, former world champion Josh Alexander and current Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace have taken to social media to wish D’Amore well. You can see what they said below.

Heart and soul of TNA.

Irreplaceable. pic.twitter.com/GDuducuafT — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) February 7, 2024

Proud to be a Scott D’Amore guy. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/dhTLpWuMEh — Jake Something (@JakeSomething_) February 7, 2024

I'm just going to say it. Without @ScottDAmore Impact/TNA would be a video library probably owned by WWE. I saw him strip that thing down to the studs and rebuild it on a less than skeleton budget to where it stands today which is ready to take off. Hope it survives-Massive loss! — David Penzer (@davidpenzer) February 7, 2024