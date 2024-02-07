WWE held this past Monday’s edition of Raw from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Fightful Select has since released a report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on that program. Check it out below.

-Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced the Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre opening segment.

-Jason Jordan produced the Fatal Four Way tag team title qualifier that was won by DIY.

-Petey Williams produced the Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch match,.

-Adam Pearce produced the Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivar & Valhalla mixed tag team match.

-Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced the Miz vs. JD McDonagh match.

-Adam Pearce produced the Jey Uso & GUNTHER segment.

-Molly Holly & Kenny Dykstra produced the Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Kabuki Warriors tag team title match.

-Jamie Noble produced the main event Bull Rope match between Cody Rhodes & Shinsuke Nakamura.

-Molly Holly produced the Tegan Nox & Natalya vs. Piper Niven & Chelsea Green match that will air on MAIN EVENT.

-Bobby Roode produced the Apollo Crews vs. Bronson Reed match that will air on MAIN EVENT.