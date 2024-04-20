– The “AEW Countdown To Dynasty” special has been released. The near-20 minute preview special for the AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view was released via the company’s official YouTube channel on Saturday for Sunday night’s highly-anticipated event.

– Swerve Strickland threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the MLB’s St. Louis Cardinals game this weekend. AEW shared photos of Swerve, who challenges Samoa Joe for the AEW Championship at AEW Dynasty 2024 in St. Louis on Sunday, which you can check out below. Swerve also shared some media of the appearance on his Instagram page.