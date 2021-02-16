– WWE taped the following matches last night before RAW to air on Thursday’s WWE Main Event episode:

* T-BAR vs. Drew Gulak

* Jaxson Ryker vs. Humberto Carrillo

You can click here for full Main Event spoilers.

– This week’s pro wrestling ratings will be delayed due to the President’s Day holiday. Last Friday’s final SmackDown viewership will be released today, while the numbers for last night’s RAW will be released tomorrow, Wednesday. The ratings for tonight’s Impact Wrestling won’t be released until Thursday, and the numbers for Wednesday’s WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite will not be available until Friday. The normal schedule will resume with this Friday’s final SmackDown ratings coming out next Monday.

