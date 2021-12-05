Taya Valkyrie is back in AAA after being let go by WWE last month.

At Saturday’s AAA TripleMania Regia event, Valkyrie appeared in a video where she announced her return to the promotion before challenging Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo to a match. Purrazzo won the title on May 1st at AAA’s Rey de Reyes event.

Before signing with WWE, the former Franky Monet is a three-time Reina de Reinas Champion and held the title for a combined 1,544 days, which is more than anyone else.