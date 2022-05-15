The National Wrestling Alliance has announced on Twitter that Taya Valkyrie will be taking on Natalia Markova at the June 11th Alwayz Ready special, which takes place at the Knoxville Convention Center in Tennessee.

🎟https://t.co/YhcbNQe5Xl! @thetayavalkyrie makes her NWA debut V.S. 'The Crush' @RealNMarkova! Can Taya make her case for #NWA Gold as one of the top stars in the industry, or will Natalia and her new bff @IAmTarynTerrell show her why the NWA Women's division is second to none? pic.twitter.com/vQ9Ig17bTZ — NWA (@nwa) May 15, 2022

Steel Cage Match or Deathmatch for the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title

Nick Aldis vs. Matt Cardona (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

KiLynn King vs. Kamille (c)

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

Doug Williams and Harry Smith vs. Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 (c)

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy vs. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle (c)

NWA World Television Title Match

Matthew Mims vs. Tyrus (c)

NWA National Title Match

Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane (c)

Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova