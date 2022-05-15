Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for this week’s episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. Check it out below.
RAW:
-Michael Hayes produced RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits
-Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan was produced by Molly Holly
-Petey Williams produced Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest, as well as Asuka vs. Bianca Belair
-Adam Pearce produced the VIP Lounge with Omos
-Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville was produced by Shawn Daivari
-Shane Helms produced the Veer squash match
-Jamie Noble produced Cody Rhodes vs. Theory
-Kenny Dykstra produced the women’s tag team title match
-Abyss produced the Ciampa vs. Ali matchup
SMACKDOWN:
-Abyss & Ariya Daivari teamed up to produce the Riddle vs. Sami Zayn match
-Petey Williams and Molly Holly produced Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey
-Adam Pearce produced the Madcap Moss promo
-The women’s tag team title match was produced by Tyson Kidd
-Kofi Kingston vs. Butch was produced by Jamie Noble and Joe Hennig
-Michael Hayes produced the Roman Reigns promo