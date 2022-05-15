Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for this week’s episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. Check it out below.

RAW:

-Michael Hayes produced RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits

-Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan was produced by Molly Holly

-Petey Williams produced Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest, as well as Asuka vs. Bianca Belair

-Adam Pearce produced the VIP Lounge with Omos

-Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville was produced by Shawn Daivari

-Shane Helms produced the Veer squash match

-Jamie Noble produced Cody Rhodes vs. Theory

-Kenny Dykstra produced the women’s tag team title match

-Abyss produced the Ciampa vs. Ali matchup

SMACKDOWN:

-Abyss & Ariya Daivari teamed up to produce the Riddle vs. Sami Zayn match

-Petey Williams and Molly Holly produced Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey

-Adam Pearce produced the Madcap Moss promo

-The women’s tag team title match was produced by Tyson Kidd

-Kofi Kingston vs. Butch was produced by Jamie Noble and Joe Hennig

-Michael Hayes produced the Roman Reigns promo