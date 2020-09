Teal Piper, daughter of the legendary Roddy Roddy Piper, took to her Instagram earlier today to share training photos with former WWE superstar JTG of Cryme Tyme, as well as former WWE Raw women’s champion and UFC icon Ronda Rousey. Piper says she is 6 months out from her ACL reconstruction, and is happy to be back in the ring.

This is also one of the few ring-returns for Rousey, who has not appeared on WWE television since her loss at WrestleMania 35. Check it out below.