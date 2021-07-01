Retired pro-wrestling star Ted DiBiase Jr. recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss a number of different topics, including how he believes there were higher expectations for him due to his father being WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, and how he always hoped to follow in the Million Dollar Man’s footsteps. Highlights are below.

Did he feel expectations were higher because he shared the same name as his legendary father?

“Personally I feel like they were, that’s a personal opinion. But yeah you want to do justice to the legacy, when that torch is passed and you are trusted with the opportunity and to be blessed with the opportunity. But yeah they give you time and pay a lot of money on these networks to deliver, and in a short time. The difference was my dad had I don’t know how many years in Mid-South and in the territories leading up to his career in WWF. Whereas for me, I trained for a year in Elden, had 4 months in Japan and when I get back WWE hires me. A year later I am debuting on TV. It’s about 2 years in the making and then here I am a WWE Superstar. And my dad introduces me May 26th 2008 I believe it was in Denver Colorado. I felt the pressure big time that night for sure.”

Did he want to follow in his dad’s footsteps growing up:

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t. There was a period where I just didn’t think it was gonna be a possibility. He was pretty adamant about us not wrestling. That was due to a lot of road life and his focus on having a family when he shifted out of the business. That focus on having a family became more his faith and became more important than being a global icon. But when you’re watching your dad wrestle Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant at Madison Square Garden, it’s like watching Batman and Superman go at it. Of course I wanted to be like him.”

Does he consider himself retired from wrestling?

“I’ll say yeah. As of today I’ll say yes, but if somebody called me, I’d be totally lying if I said there wasn’t an itch. I can still go, I just like to keep doors open and don’t burn bridges. If you’re going to burn one then blow it up. My connection to that world, at times it’s like being married. Sometimes it’s this love-hate relationship. No it’s hard, but it’s such a deep routed piece of who I am and what I come from being a 3rd generation wrestler. My grandfather and grandmother were wrestlers, then my father so you know. I leave that door open, but it would have to be the right scenario for me to get in the ring again.”

