WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase was a recent guest on Booker T’s Hall of Famer podcast where the Million Dollar Man teased that a feud with NXT’s Cameron Grimes is coming, as he is expected to report to the Performance Center soon. Hear what DiBiase had to say below.

As a matter of fact, I’m supposed to go down to the developmental center pretty soon. I think I’m gonna do something with that new guy, their new money guy, Cameron Grimes or something. I’m gonna have a little feud with him.

You can listen to the full interview here. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)