Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his belief that today’s women’s division has more believable matches than the men’s.

“I hope none of the current talent working the guys that are working for Vince take this the wrong way. But I watch and as I watch a lot of my peers, the guys who are in the business the same time as they watch the girls’ division of the WWE put on more believable matches than the guys in me knocking to get and just guy after guy after guy that was with me at that time will agree with me. I don’t know why. It’s almost like okay, it’s a bit.”

