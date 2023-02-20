Although Teddy Long is best known for his tenure as WWE SmackDown General Manager, Long has also worked as a referee and a manager.

Throughout his career, he managed multiple wrestlers, including Mark Henry, Rodney Mack, Jazz, and the tag team Doom (Ron Simmons and Butch Reed).

While speaking with Riju Dasgupta on WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, Long named the Street Profits as a team who he’d like to manage if he were to come back.