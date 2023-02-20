Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully defended his title against Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber premium live event on Saturday night from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, at the Bell Centre.

Reigns did it with some help as Jimmy Uso got involved and beat down Zayn, who eventually took him out. However, Reigns hit Zayn with a spear after Zayn accidentally took out Jey Uso, who was conflicted in hitting Zayn with a chair. After a post-match beatdown, Kevin Owens made the save for Zayn as expected to send the crowd home happy.

In a response to a graphic put out by BT Sport, Wyatt reminded fans that he wasn’t pinned when Reigns won the Universal Title in a triple threat match at Payback 2020 as Braun Strowman took the pinfall.