The new promotion TERMINUS has announced the first two matchups for their inaugural event on January 16th, which takes place from the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Janai Kai will take on Liiza Hall, and Alex Coughlin will battle IMPACT world champion Moose.
– Janai Kai versus Liiza Hall
– Moose versus Alex Coughlin
A L L • R O A D S • L E A D • H E R E
WHERE • STYLES • MAKE • FIGHTS https://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/t5CeiB0SCC
— T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) December 18, 2021
A L L • R O A D S • L E A D • H E R E
WHERE • STYLES • MAKES • FIGHTS https://t.co/UgTontvUDj pic.twitter.com/XWcqWHGnnE
— T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) December 18, 2021
Also competing at TERMINUS will be:
Daniel Garcia
Bandido
Dante Caballero
Lee Moriarty
Fred Yehi
Joe Keys
JDX
Jay Lethal
Kiera Hogan
Jonathan Gresham
Tracy Williams
Invictus Khash
Jordynne Grace
Baron Black