The new promotion TERMINUS has announced the first two matchups for their inaugural event on January 16th, which takes place from the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Janai Kai will take on Liiza Hall, and Alex Coughlin will battle IMPACT world champion Moose.

– Janai Kai versus Liiza Hall

– Moose versus Alex Coughlin

A L L • R O A D S • L E A D • H E R E WHERE • STYLES • MAKE • FIGHTS https://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/t5CeiB0SCC — T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) December 18, 2021

Also competing at TERMINUS will be:

Daniel Garcia

Bandido

Dante Caballero

Lee Moriarty

Fred Yehi

Joe Keys

JDX

Jay Lethal

Kiera Hogan

Jonathan Gresham

Tracy Williams

Invictus Khash

Jordynne Grace

Baron Black