Free agent Tessa Blanchard reportedly helped a woman that was suffering from a head wound while in Los Angeles this week.

A new report from Sean Ross Sapp claims that Blanchard helped a woman outside of the Millennium Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The woman was allegedly laying in the middle of the road, bleeding from the head.

The account of what happened claims Tessa and other people blocked off the road and administered first aid to slow the bleeding, while contacting EMTs to offer additional assistance.

There is no confirmation or further details on this story, but we will keep you updated.

Blanchard has been away from pro wrestling for the most part since finishing up with Impact Wrestling last summer, leaving the promotion as World Champion as her contract was terminated days before it was set to expire. It was reported in December that she was still celebrating her marriage to Daga, and had not decided on her future in the business. It was rumored earlier this year that Tessa and Daga were in talks with AEW or headed to AEW, but nothing ever came of it.

Stay tuned for more.

