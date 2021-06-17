Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Title against Rey Mysterio at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event.
The early betting odds are out for the match and lists Reigns as the -3000 favorite to retain the title while Mysterio is the +850 underdog.
Here is the updated card:
WWE Championship Hell in a Cell Match (if Drew loses, he can’t challenge Lashley for the title again):
Bobby Lashley (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE Universal Championship Match:
Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Rey Mysterio
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match:
Bianca Belair (champion) vs. Bayley
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Hell In A Cell Match:
Rhea Ripley (champion) vs. Charlotte Flair
Singles Match:
Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler