Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Title against Rey Mysterio at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and lists Reigns as the -3000 favorite to retain the title while Mysterio is the +850 underdog.

Here is the updated card:

WWE Championship Hell in a Cell Match (if Drew loses, he can’t challenge Lashley for the title again):

Bobby Lashley (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship Match:

Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Rey Mysterio

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match:

Bianca Belair (champion) vs. Bayley

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Hell In A Cell Match:

Rhea Ripley (champion) vs. Charlotte Flair

Singles Match:

Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler