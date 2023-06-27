Tetsuya Naito is happy he got to be a part of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2.

The NJPW superstar and former multi-time world and Intercontinental Champion spoke with Tokyo Sports about his involvement in this past Sunday’s event, which saw him lead Sting and Darby Allin to a win over Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki. Naito states that he had a wonderful time teaming with Sting and Allin, but hopes that fans will now see what a dominant faction Los Ingobernables De Japon have become in the sport of wrestling.

This was my first joint event, my first time in a tag team with Sting and Darby Allin. It was very fresh, and I’m glad I was able to participate. However, what I want to show to everyone in the world on this stage is Tetsuya Naito and LIJ.

Naito was unable to compete on the 2022 Forbidden Door show, one of many stars who were unable to compete either due to injury, illness, or availability. This year’s show had major stars from both promotions compete that weren’t on the card last year including CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson and more.