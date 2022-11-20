Tonight’s AEW Full gear pay-per-view featured the rubber matchup between The Acclaimed and Swerve In Your Glory, with The Acclaimed’s AEW tag team titles on the line.

The bout was a competitive back and forth contest, but at one point Swerve tried to use pliers on Max Caster’s fingers similarly to how he did on Daddy Ass (Billy Gunn). Caster managed to escape the situation but Swerve brought the pliers back and handed them to his partner Keith Lee to use on Bowens. When Lee refused Swerve slapped him, which led to Lee leaving Swerve to fend for himself.

Caster and Bowens had the two-on-one advantage and managed to secure the victory after a devastating double-team maneuver to retain the titles. Highlights from the matchup are below.

