AEW has announced an updated lineup for this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from Chicago, which will now include two title matches, the finals of the World Title Eliminator tournament, and the second match in a best-of-seven series between the Elite and Death Triangle for the trios championship, with Death Triangle leading the series 1-0 after tonight’s victory at Full Gear. AEW has released a graphic that has the match schedule for the series, which you can check out below.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE IN CHICAGO:

-Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the ROH World championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jake Hager for the AEW All-Atlantic championship

-Ricky Starks vs. Ethan Page final round of the world title eliminator tournament

-The Elite vs. Death Triangle Best of Seven Series for the AEW Trios championship (Death Triangle leads 1-0)