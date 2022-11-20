Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featured Toni Storm defending her interim women’s championship against Jamie Hayter, a highly-anticipated showdown as the two top stars have a ton of history, including rooming together.

The history showed as both women really brought the fight, with Storm getting her nose busted open at some point in the contest. Thanks to some assistance from Britt Baker and Rebel, Hayter managed to hit her devastating rib-cord lariat to become the new AEW interim women’s champion. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

