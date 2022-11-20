Following his victory at this evening’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view ROH world champion Chris Jericho was interviewed backstage when the All-Atlantic champion Orange Cassidy confronted The Ocho, and told him that his friend, NJPW superstar Tomohiro Ishii, would be in town this week and that Jericho should defend the ROH world title against him on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Jericho would agree, then cut a promo reminding fans that Ishii was one of his young boys back in his days in Japan. He later promised that he would do what he’s done to all of his other challengers, beat them. See the promo below.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WEDNESDAY’S DYNAMITE:

-Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the ROH world championship

-Ricky Starks vs. Ethan Page World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals