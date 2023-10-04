Brie and Nikki Garcia, formerly known as The Bella Twins in WWE, are set to host “Twin Love,” a dating show exclusively on Amazon Prime.

The show will feature ten sets of twins, each placed in separate houses with identical casts. Their mission? To find true love. “Twin Love” will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 17th.

You can check out the synopsis for the new series below:

“With double the fun and drama, the series will discover if their inherent similarities extend to their romantic desires. When separated from their twin brothers and sisters — some for the first time ever— will they pursue the same identical partners? Or will their choices be dramatically different?”