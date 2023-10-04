Lio Rush will miss NJPW events in Iwate and Aomori on October 4 and 5 with a fever. The promotion announced Ryusuke Taguchi would replace him for those dates. NJPW posted the following statement:
“Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
Due to illness, Lio Rush will be absent from live events this week in Iwate and Aomori. Rush will be replaced by Ryusuke Taguchi October 4 and 5.
We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Lio wrestle and appreciate your understanding.
NJPW joins fans in wishing Lio a full and fast recovery.”
本当に心配している人のために言っておきますが、私は現在華氏105度の熱で療養中で、体から離れたくないようです。どうか私を祈り続けてください。また近いうちにお会いしましょう。🫶🏼 https://t.co/jFWByzHJvL
— The Bad Child (@IamLioRush) October 4, 2023