Lio Rush will miss NJPW events in Iwate and Aomori on October 4 and 5 with a fever. The promotion announced Ryusuke Taguchi would replace him for those dates. NJPW posted the following statement:

“Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Due to illness, Lio Rush will be absent from live events this week in Iwate and Aomori. Rush will be replaced by Ryusuke Taguchi October 4 and 5.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Lio wrestle and appreciate your understanding.

NJPW joins fans in wishing Lio a full and fast recovery.”